NASA Sending Nudes to Space in Hopes of Attracting Horny Aliens

NASA scientists are planning to "send nudes" into space to attract aliens to Earth.

According to NASA, a "physical depiction of the senders of a cosmic message would certainly be of compelling interest to any alien race."

Will scientists get a call back? They certainly hope so.

The naked invitation is part of NASA's Beacon in the Galaxy (BITG) project, which aims to contact intelligent life from the galaxy.

The nude photos will be sent as an invitation alongside a series of pics that show a markup of the solar system, highlighting Earth with a world map and a list of the planet's composition and characteristics.

Like any detailed invitation that comes with an RSVP contact, NASA will also be sharing a specific frequency to use should the extraterrestrials want to contact us.

As for the nude photos, NASA believes that a friendly, pixelated illustration of a man and woman waving hello will work best in the attempt to befriend extraterrestrial lifeforms.

Scientists do not plan on sending graphic material, and instead believe the pixelated picture could help us finally make contact with ETs.

Scientists hope that a binary-coded message is their best chance at communicating with intergalactic lifeforms.

"Such speculation is necessarily from a human perspective and may well not apply to intelligences which arose under other suns," NASA says in their report.

"Binary is the simplest form of mathematics as it involves only two opposing states: zero and one, yes or no, black or white, mass or empty space," NASA continues, adding, "The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication."

This isn't the first time NASA has attempted to attract alien lifeforms by sharing nude pics.

In 1972, the Pioneer 10 mission shared photos placed on plaques attached to antennas on the craft. They attempted contact again in 1973 on the Pioneer 11 mission.

These space shuttles are still floating around in space to this day.