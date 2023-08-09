Officials with the National Weather have confirmed several tornadoes in Upstate New York following severe storms that rolled across the state earlier this week.

Among them, an EF1 that came down in the Oneida County town of Vernon on Monday evening, just before 7:15 p.m, which uprooted several trees. Investigators were out on Wednesday assessing damage to determine if it was a true twister, and say it was one of many to touchdown in the region.

Officials have also confirmed a tornado touchdown east of Camden in Taberg. It was also categorized as an EF1

Tornado strength is measured on the Enhance Fujita Scale, with storm rankings between 0 and 5. See below, via the National Weather Service:

The Madison County town of Munnsville also saw an EF1 Tornado in Monday evening's storms, officials said.

Just North of Oneida County, the worst of the twisters was recorded as an EF3.

First touching down in the Lewis County town of West Leyden, the twister started as an EF1 and would eventually build in strength as it continued to Turin, categorized as an EF3.

Storms of that strength have the ability to uplift roofs and cause severe damage to multi-story buildings, officials say.

Fortunately, there were fatalities reported in any of the twisters that touched down in New York on Monday.

On Tuesday, weather officials also confirmed a tornado in tore through Tompkins and Cortland counties - read more here.

