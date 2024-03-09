The National Weather Service is warning Upstate New York that a winter storm could bring up to 16 inches of snow in parts of the state on Sunday.

Winter Storm Warning

John Normile/Getty Images John Normile/Getty Images loading...

The NWS adjusted and expanded its winter storm warning for the weekend, warning that upstate is slated to get slammed with heavy snow and howling winds. The warning goes in effect starting at 7 p.m. tonight, March 9, through 2 p.m. Monday, March 11.

The NWS says the entire Eastern Lake Ontario Region will be affected. Parts of the Adirondack Park Region will also be affected.

Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson County - including the cities of Watertown, Lowville, and Oswego - should expect between 8 to 16 inches of snow on Sunday, March 9. Areas in the higher elevations, including Tug Hill, should expect the most snow.

Read More: Multiple Rare Winter Wildfires Reported in Central New York

Sunday evening looks to be the worst of it, as winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour are expected to sweep the region. The winds will create hazardous traveling conditions such as blowing and drifting snow.

Meteorologists are warning motorists to stay off the roads and to finish whatever weekend errands that involve driving by Saturday evening. This includes preparing for potential power outages and loss of service due to the harsh weather.

Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued for Remainder of Upstate NY

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images loading...

The NWS says that while the Eastern Lake Ontario Region will suffer the brunt of the storm, Central New York isn't off the hook.

The alert affects Chenango, Oneida, Otsego, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates County. The hazardous weather is slated to start Sunday, March 10.

A few snow squalls are possible Sunday midday through afternoon, with abruptly low visibility and slick roads. Also, higher terrain may pick up up to a few inches of snow Sunday into Monday, with areas of blowing snow.

Gusty winds are also slated to impact Central New York on Sunday and could reach up to 50 miles per hour. Power outages are possible during this time.

The current forecast for the Utica area says the city should expect up to three inches of snow. Areas of blowing snow are possible during the Monday morning commute, between the hours of 7am and 1 in the afternoon.

The Current Forecast for the Utica Area:

Anya Smith via Unsplash Anya Smith via Unsplash loading...

Saturday, March 9: Rain today. About a quarter of an inch expected. Wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. High near 46.

Saturday Night: Rain mixing with snow, especially after 4 am. About a half inch of accumulation possible. Low 34.

Sunday, March 10: Snow showers, especially after 11 am. Another half inch of accumulation. Wind gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour. High near 37.

Sunday Night: Areas of blowing snow with winds gusting up to 36 miles per hour. Another inch of snow expected. Low around 27.

Monday, March 11: Areas of blowing snow between 7am and 1pm. Wind gusts reaching over 40 miles per hour possible. High near 37.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and windy with a low around 27.

Tuesday, March 12: Sunshine and a high around 46.

Wednesday: Remaining sunny, high near 54

Thursday: A chance of rain, high around 58

Friday: Another chance of rain, high around 56.

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan

Top Rated Irish Bars in Central New York Not everyone will be able to head to the Big Apple for St. Patrick's Day - if they even want to. But for those who want to grab a pint and celebrate their Irish roots with friends, here's some of the most highly-rated Irish pubs in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Megan