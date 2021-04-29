Need a Job? This One is Paying a $1000 Sign-on Bonus

The Oneida Indian Nation will be opening its newly expanded hotel property, Sandstone Hollow Inn this spring and they're thinking out of the box to attract new employees.

The Nation announced this week that in an effort to "bolster its housekeeping staff" at the new property, they are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new housekeeping employees.

The hotel, formerly the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, is located across from Turning Stone’s Sandstone Hollow Golf Course on Rt. 365. It was acquired by the resort in 2020 and is set to open on May 12. The Oneida's added 81 all-new room options and will offer a free shuttle service to and from the Turning Stone, continental breakfasts and laundry facilities for guests. Sandstone Hollow Inn will also be dog-friendly.

Sandstone Hollow Inn (Photo submitted by Oneida Indian Nation)

The Oneida's say the new hotel comes because of the added demand for rooms at the Turning Stone, which they believe is a positive indicator of positive economic growth in the region.

“As we emerge from the past year with our eyes on recovery and growth, we are incredibly pleased that this expansion will create even more employment opportunities for members of our community, said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “

Hiring is currently underway. For details on how to apply and to view all open positions at Sandstone Hollow Inn, visit the Oneida Nation Enterprises website.