A New ‘American Pie’ Movie Is In The Works

Just when you'd thought you'd heard the last of American Pie, a new film is announced. Actor/director Sujata Day is developing a new film in the franchise. We don’t really have any plot details at the moment, because the film is in the very early phase of its production. That being said, we do know the movie will be based on an original pitch from Day, which promises to offer a fresh take on the series.

We can’t say for sure what exactly that “fresh take” is going to look like. All we can really do is look at some of her previous work. She acted in a web series called The Misadventures Of Awkward Black Girl, and played Sarah in the television series Insecure. In 2020, she made her directorial debut with the film Definition Please, a movie about a spelling bee champion and her estranged brother.

It would be strange to see an American Pie movie that seriously incorporated a drama angle, but it’s not quite impossible. Even if that’s not the “fresh take” referred to earlier, it could be an interesting angle. The American Pie franchise is a strange one. It almost feels like a relic of the time it was made. Of course, you had movies like Animal House and Revenge of the Nerds, which eventually kind of morphed into something like American Pie.

The issue is, it’s 2022. A lot of the content in those films was questionable at the time, and it’s definitely questionable now. American Pie isn’t quite as egregious as some of the earlier films, so maybe that’s why it doesn't get a ton of flack. Either way, it appears that the franchise does have some sort of life in it. We’ll just have to wait and see when production is a little further along.

