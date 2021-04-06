New Hartford Man Charged With Multiple Crimes
A New Hartford man is facing numerous charges after being arrested by New Hartford Police.
Police say 37-year old Jonathan Evans allegedly entered a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of a local business on Genesee Street and stole a bag that contained several credit and debit cards, a driver’s license and a passport.
They say the credit and debit cards were used at multiple banks and businesses in the area over the next several days.
Evans was wanted on several outstanding warrants and was also wanted for questioning regarding the passing of numerous forged, stolen personal checks
Evans is facing nearly two dozen charges, including identity theft, forgery, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.
