New Hartford New York Touch A Truck Event Is Back

If you're looking for some family fun, save the date in New Hartford. Touch A Truck is back for 2022.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00AM - 12:00PM at the New Hartford Public Library. This is a free family friendly event.

This event would not be possible without the help of Rick Sherman, Town of New Hartford Highway Superintendent and his staff. We truly appreciate there help in making this an annual event that so many look forward to!"

Kids will be able to visit with all sorts of construction vehicles, trucks and more. They'll be able to learn how they work, and what they do for our community.

In June of 2021, over 200 people attended their Touch the Trucks event. If you're looking for fun with the kids, set a reminder on your calendar so you won't forget.

