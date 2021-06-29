New Hartford PD: Woman Leaves Scene of Accident – Do You Know Her?

The New Hartford Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying this person who left the scene of an accident.

The woman was captured on a surveillance camera backing into a vehicle parked in a parking lot. She got out, checked her vehicle, then got back into her car and left. You'll see that she hit the other car pretty hard as it really rocked back and forth with force.

Here is a closer look at the female driver that the New Hartford Police Department is looking for. Anyone knowing her identity is asked to call the New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111. All calls will be kept confidential.

New York Lawyers.org says the fine for leaving the scene of an accident in NY costs between $0 and $250 if only property damage is involved (no injuries). If there are injuries, the fine is between $250 and $5,000, depending on the severity of the injuries. As we can see in the video above, the car that was hit was empty, and there were no injuries.

A person may be arrested, charged and convicted under this law if they were in an accident, the person knew or had reason to know that damage had been caused to the property of another person, such as damage to their vehicle, and that person fails to stop, show their license and insurance card, give their real name and address, or report that same information to the nearest police station if the owner of the property is not there, such as an accident involving a parked car. Unlike other sections of this law, VTL 600(1) is not a crime, but a traffic infraction. Therefore, a conviction will not give you a criminal record, but it is still punishable by a fine of up to $250 and up to 15 days in jail. [New York Lawyers.org]

Again, if you have information on the woman's identity, you're asked to call the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. All calls will be kept confidential.

