New Hartford Police are looking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police say they are looking for 16-year-old Tyneishia Henderson. They say she left the House of the Good Shepherd during the early morning hours of April 7th, 2020.

Tyneishia is 5’4” tall will brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing navy colored sweatpants and a black winter jacket with the "NASA" logo on it.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111.