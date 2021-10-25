New Hartford Police Searching for Missing Teen from House of Good Shepherd

New Hartford Police are asking for your help finding a runaway teen.

Kyshon Hymes is 16 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and sneakers. He is 6-feet tall and about 180 pounds.

He was with a staff member from the House of the Good Shepherd when he is said to have run away. Anyone with information is asked to call (315) 733.6666.

