New Local Maple Business Opening This Weekend In Clinton

Although some may consider Maple Season to be a fall tradition, you can enjoy the wonder of maple year-round at a brand new local business in Clinton, NY.

The Shaw family began their personal maple business back in 2007 after a visit to a local high school's "Annual Maple Weekend." After attending that event, something just stuck. What started as a way of teaching their children the alternatives to unnatural and refined sweeteners has now grown to a retail business. Now, that retail business has it's own storefront. It's called Shaw's Maple Products.

Prior to opening the store front, you were able to access their locally produced assortment of products at various businesses such as Clinton Tractor in Clinton, The Oil Well in Old Forge, Rochette in Little Falls and other locations. Now, they're preparing for the "soft open" of their new home base location on Maxwell Road in Clinton. They will continue to have their items available at their retail partners and continue to visit the area Farmer's Markets.

In the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, The Shaw Family has decided to carry a number of products from other small businesses in the area. Shaw's Maple Products will carry items from Sheep-R-Oor, The Mustard Seed, Spring Creek Lavender, Custom Designs by Deanna, Hive Guys Honey Company and Maws Farm in Newport.

In addition to Maple Syrup they will be offering a bunch of other great items such as Maple Popcorn, Maple Cotton Candy, Maple Fudge, Maple Granulated Sugar, Maple Seasonings, Maple Whip, Soft Molded Maple Sugar and any baked goods you can think of with Maple. The Shaw's also offer tours of their facility and information on how the maple process works. Be sure to support local and stop by Shaw's Maple Products during their 'Soft Opening' on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They're located at 7945 Maxwell Road in Clinton, NY. You can visit their Facebook page or go to their website https://www.shawsmapleproducts.com.