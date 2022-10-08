What is the Color of the New M&M

I have been an M&M fan all of my life. They may have been the first candy my Mom ever let me have. As an adult, I still keep a Jar of M&M's handy as a treat.

Over the years I never gave much thought to the colors of M & Ms. They always seemed to come in plenty of colors and being that the color of the M&M never affected the taste I have to say I don't think I ever had a favorite.

What Color Did M&M Just Add?

If you have been eating M&Ms as long as I have then you can remember when they stopped making the red M&M's for a while because of something in the candy dye. I have friends who still say you should eat the red ones. And of course, there is the myth that green M&Ms have the same effect as oysters.

In a press release from last week (September 28, 2022) the Mars company announced the introduction of their newest candy character in a decade. According to the release, Purple M&M is all about inclusion. M&M has also made this new color part of their M&M FUNd which is a global initiative hoping to track the company's impact on its mission to increase a sense of belonging for 10 Million people by 2025.

Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M’S cast of characters to the world. There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self – our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique, said Jane Hwang, Global Vice President at Mars Wrigley.

The New M&M Color is Purple

I really never thought about the idea that there should be a new M&M color and what is weird about that is Purple is one of my favorite colors so you'd think I would have noticed there wasn't one. What color should M&M add next?