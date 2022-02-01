A new poll done by the non-partisan group Unite NY and John Zogby Strategies finds more than one-third of New Yorkers are considering leaving the state.

34 percent of those surveyed said they have considered leaving New York, with high taxes, government regulations and the political climate as the most common reasons why.

Nearly half of New York voters, 46 percent, say New York is on the wrong track.

When asked about their satisfaction with New York’s election system, more than one third of voters said either the current system is broken and major reforms are needed, or that the situation is so hopeless they are considering leaving New York.

The poll kicks off Unite NY’s new monthly index designed to track voter sentiment towards important political reform in the state relating to the upcoming 2022 elections.

“New Yorkers voting with their feet is what led to loss of one (and nearly a second) congressional seat as our state has the highest level of outmigration per capita of any in the country. This poll demonstrates that our state’s approach to public policy is at the heart of both outmigration and the lack of confidence in the political system. These issues cut across party lines and state geography with New Yorkers clamoring for more say in how their government operates, who will represent them, and for how long,” said Unite NY Founder Martin Babinec.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely New York State voters on both reform issues and the upcoming Governor’s race.

The poll found that Governor Kathy Hochul has a commanding 42-point lead in the Democratic primary over New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On the Republican side, Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani are neck and neck and in a two-way race for the general election at 28 percent.

You can learn more about UniteNY at uniteny.org.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

Former Winter Olympians From New York New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties