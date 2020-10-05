New York Gas Prices Down One Cent

The average price for a gallon of gas in New York is down one-cent from last week.

The latest AAA Northeast survey shows the average price at $2.25.

That’s four cents lower than a month ago and 46 cheaper than this time last year.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.31, the same as last week.

"Demand is likely to see some declines in the weeks ahead as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “That will mean gas prices are likely to push cheaper throughout the month.”

New York’s average is seven cents higher than the national average.

Visit the AAA Gas Prices website for up-to-date fuel price information.

