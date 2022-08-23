New York Earned A Title This Year That’s Horrible For Health

2022 just earned New York State an award that isn't exactly good news for physical or mental health.

Time Out reported on a new study by UK mattress site Mornings and officially crowned New York as the state with the worst amount of sleep. Specifically, New York City is actually the most sleep-deprived city in the world:

Its residents hitting the sack around midnight and waking up at 6am on the average.

Overall according to the study, North America actually gets the least amount of sleep of any continent on the planet. We have an average of 8 hours and 11 minutes per night.

Within the United States, residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Burlington, Vermont, get the most sleep. Meanwhile, residents of Detroit, New York, Tampa, Chicago, and Las Vegas sleep the least."

So how did they determine a winner, or loser, in this study? To determine how sleep habits vary around the world, Mornings estimated the average wake-up times and bedtimes of people in over 130 countries using geotagged tweets from Twitter API.

By extracting tweets containing the hashtags #goodmorning and #goodnight, we were able to estimate average wake-up times and bedtimes for Twitter users around the world and determine how long an average night’s sleep is in each country.

So in New York state, 16.5% of all tweets hashtagged #goodnight are sent after midnight. New York City had 19.2% of #goodnight tweets sent past midnight.

Another fun fact from a similar survey from Mornings found that the world’s most insomnia-stressed city is Rochester, New York, with 55.21% stress rate.

Sweet dreams.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.

Top 5 Largest Lakes In New York State Did you know that New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes , ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes? Have you ever wondered what are the largest lakes?