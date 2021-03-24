New York is Ready to Legalize the Recreational Use of Marijuana

There are people on both sides of the fence when it comes to the legalization of marijuana. But for now, it looks as though New York is about to become the 15th state to legalize recreational use of the drug.

According to an article from the Wall Street Journal, lawmakers in New York have agreed on a bill that will :

Create a new state regulator for cannabis products.

Decriminalize the possession of up to three ounces of marijuana for people over the age of 21.

Allow New Yorkers to cultivate marijuana for personal use.

NYS will study a new system for determining whether drivers are intoxicated because of marijuana use.

Now, be aware, the bill has not been passed yet. It has just been finalized. It will now be taken up next week by the state Assembly and Senate. However, it's closer to becoming law than it has been in the past.

According to WKBW, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said that she was confident recreational marijuana would be legalized in New York during this legislative session.

By legalizing it, Governor Cuomo estimates they could generate about $300 million a year for the state and "stop what he called “exaggerated injustice” for minorities." He even went so far as to say that it was essential for our state.

They would even create a new state regulatory agency, that would be called the Office of Cannabis Management. This would be the agency where they would license growers, retail sales, delivery, and on-premises consumption

As we get closer to making it legal, how do you feel about it? Is the extra money going to be worth the risk?