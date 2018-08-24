New York Lottery Numbers For Thursday, August 23, 2018
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Numbers Midday
7-5-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Win 4 Midday
1-4-7-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, four, seven, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Numbers Evening
3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
Win 4 Evening
0-7-6-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, seven, six, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Take 5
21-23-32-33-38
(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Pick 10
02-03-06-07-08-09-30-32-37-43-45-47-50-54-57-58-73-74-76-78
(two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
Cash4Life
05-23-26-31-51, Cash Ball: 3
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $70 million