New York Opens Vaccine Eligibility To Everyone Age 50 And Up
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state is expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to everyone age 50 and older.
The governor said newly eligible people can start signing up for vaccines starting 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Previously, everyone age 60 and older could get vaccinated, as well as certain essential workers and people with select health conditions.
Cuomo said the state can expand eligibility because of promises from the federal government that vaccine supplies will keep increasing.
It’s unclear how many people are now eligible for vaccines in New York.
