New York State Looks To Make Holiday Travel Easier

Temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended now until 6:00AM on Tuesday, May 31 to ease travel through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Friday.

"Memorial Day is a great time of year to travel and enjoy everything that New York State has to offer," Governor Hochul said. "In order to make our State roads safer and more efficient for motorists, we are suspending all road and bridge construction throughout the holiday weekend. I encourage all New Yorkers to have a wonderful Memorial Day Weekend and remind them to please drive responsibly and help ensure this is happy and safe time for all."

Motorists should be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

The Thruway Authority is reminding motorists that ten service areas are closed and under construction as part of the $450 million private investment and modernization project.

Fuel services remain open at all locations.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app, which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go.

According to AAA, more than 39 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the Memorial Day weekend, 3 million more than 2021.

The increase is expected to be the second highest growth in travelers since 2010.

Nearly 35 million people will travel by car, an increase of 4.6 percent.

