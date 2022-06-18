The New York State Parks and Recreation Department has announced the start of their Parks Photo Contest, running from June 15, 2022 to October 15, 2022.

Per the official rules of the contest, photographs must be taken on New York State-owned park lands. The categories for submission are Camping Life, Seasonal Spectacular, Action and Adventure, Hiking, Views and Vistas, and Making Memories.

Photos will be judged on originality, artistic composition, technical quality, and whether the photograph showcases the best of New York State Parks camping and outdoor activies.

Any legal resident of any state or DC and who is at least 18 years old will be allowed to submit up to ten entries over the course of the contest and any photograph taken on New York State Parklands between June 15, 2020 and October 15, 2022 are eligible for submission.

The winners will be determined by a judging panel. The panel will review submissions between October 16, 2022 and December 31, 2022 and will choose seven total winners, one grand prize winner and six individual category winners. The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 REI gift card, a four person tent, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $250 NY camping gift card. The individual category winners will receive a $250 REI gift card, a 2023 Empire Pass and a $100 NY camping gift card.

There's a tendency by outsiders to assume that New York State starts and stops with New York City. But people from outside the city know there's a lot more to New York than tall buildings and yellow cars. This is everyone else's chance to show people how beautiful the New York State Parks are and possibly win some nice prizes along the way.

