New Yorkers Are On The Move To These 5 States

Residents of the Empire State have been on the move lately.

Earlier this year the US Census Bureau released some detailed data from the 2020 US Census that highlights some amazing patterns in how Americans have moved around the country over the last 10 years.

The data shows that more people have migrated away from the Northeast and West Coast than moved in. The Southern areas of the US saw some of the biggest population gains since 2010. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen a chunk of that population change.

So, since a nice chunk of New Yorkers have jumped ship, where exactly are they heading to?

Connecticut

Just under 28,000 New Yorkers made Connecticut their new home - with its close proximity to Metro New York City, this move also seems logical from a cost of living standpoint, and puts Connecticut in 5th place.

California

I'm not surprised to see California on this list, however, I am surprised it's in 4th place with just over 37,000 people moving there. Considering the tax rate is just as extreme as it is here in New York, I expected it to be lower on the list.

Pennsylvania

This makes sense to me in the position. People moving from cities like New York City and Buffalo to cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia seems like a possible logical move. That move also made sense to around 46,000 New Yorkers as well.

Florida

There's no surprise here with Florida being in the 2nd position. To be honest, I actually expected Florida to be number 1, but don't let the 2nd place finish fool you, more than 57,000 New Yorkers made the sunshine state their new home.

New Jersey

The number 1 state that New Yorkers relocate to is New Jersey. According to the Census data, nearly 60,000 people moved out of New York into Jersey. I suspect most of those are in the NYC area trying to find a lower cost of living.

The most surprising thing about this list is that, with the exception of California and Florida, the majority of the people who left New York ended up staying in the northeast.

With the super high taxes we pay in the Empire State, can you blame them?

