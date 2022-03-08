A former teacher's aide and one-time member of a school board in Tompkins is facing charges after allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to minors.

New York State Police say 24-year-old Austin J. Kuczek of Newfield, New York was arrested on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Troopers from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca say their 'investigation revealed that Kuczek sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17." No other details are available about the circumstances surrounding the arrest. No injuries were reported as a result of the arrest.

Details about the victims have not been specified by the police.

He was charged with two counts of Dissemination Indecent Material to Minors in the 2nd Degree, a Class E felony.

Kuczek is currently the Recreation Director in the Town of Newfield. As of this posting on March 8, 2022, he is still listed on the Town of Newfield's website as the Recreation Director:

Town of Newfield website: https://newfieldny.org/residents/recreation1/

A former teacher's aide in the Ithaca City School District, Kuczek was also a member of the Newfield Town School Board.

He was arrested and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Newfield Town Court on March 16, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

