No Slip this Time: Jackson Wins Olympic Speedskating Gold

By PAUL NEWBERRY, AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. A gold one.

Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 9 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 13: Gold medallist Erin Jackson of Team United States (C), Silver Medallist Miho Takagi of Team Japan (L) and Bronze Medallist Angelina Golikova of Team ROC (R) pose during the Women's 500m flower ceremony on day nine of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 13, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) loading...

Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds to give the American speedskating program its first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and first individual medal since 2010.

Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 9 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 13: Erin Jackson of Team United States celebrates after winning the Gold medal during the Women's 500m on day nine of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 13, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) loading...

But this one meant much more than national pride.

The 29-year-old Jackson joins fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win speedskating medals at the Olympics.

Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 9 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 13: Erin Jackson of Team United States skates during the Women's 500m on day nine of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 13, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) loading...

The silver went to Miho Takagi of Japan. Angelina Golikova of the Russian team took the bronze.

