Nathan Chen Demonstrates New Era of Music in Figure Skating

By SALLY HO, Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Traditional figure skating music is often classical or instrumental, pieces like "Boléro," "Swan Lake" or Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 10: Nathan Chen of Team United States skates during the Men Single Skating Free Skating on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) loading...

Or it's expansive movie scores from films like "Gladiator," "Pirates of the Caribbean" or "Moulin Rouge." But the Beijing Olympics has witnessed a birth of more current, mainstream and offbeat music that first took hold four years ago in Pyeongchang, the first Winter Games in which lyrics were allowed.

Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 10: Kevin Aymoz of Team France skates during the Men Single Skating Free Skating on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) loading...

The eclectic mix of genres seen so far have produced a new tone in the most stylish of performances, which are being heavily rewarded by the judges.

Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6 BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 10: Yuma Kagiyama skates of Team Japan skates during the Men Single Skating Free Skating on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) loading...

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale! If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

This New York Airbnb Features a Massive Indoor Pool for Guests You don't find a lot of places that have access to an indoor pool, but this Airbnb crosses off that requirement you may have. This year round indoor pool house is 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks of New York. Check it out below.