At Olympics and Beyond, Getting Away with It is Russia’s Way

By BRIAN CAROVILLANO and TED ANTHONY, Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia's relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it.

Vladimir Putin's Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules.

It doesn't matter whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries' elections from the comfort of home.

And it has suffered little consequence for its actions.

The 2022 Games' first major scandal has managed to involve a 15-year-old Russian figure skater who has tested positive for using a banned heart medication.

