BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 12: Kamila Valieva of Team ROC skates during a figure skating training session on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Russian Skater Can Compete, but Medal Ceremony Won't Be Held

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH and GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP Sports Writers

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women's individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation.

The IOC says it won't award medals for Valieva's events in Beijing because her December 25 doping case still hasn't been fully resolved.

