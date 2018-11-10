No Threat at MVCC Campus; Person in Police Custody

A man is in police custody and any cause for concern has ended at Mohawk Valley Community College.

An alert advising students to shelter in place because of a possible gunman on the Utica campus was issued by MVCC on Saturday morning.

According to UPD Lt. Brian Coromato, a male from Camden was ultimately taken into custody, found walking and talking on his cell phone on Albany Street in Utica. Coromato described it as a mental health situation, adding that the person was believed to have been in possession of his personal firearms. The individual's vehicle was found parked in a MVCC lot, prompting the alert from campus officials.

Coromato said a gun was found inside that vehicle.

When the individual was taken into custody by police, he was unarmed, police said.

