Nominations Being Accepted For Lifestyle Change Award

The American Heart Association is now accepting nominations for the Lifestyle Change Award.

The award is sponsored by Olivari Olive Oil and honors someone who has made significant, positive changes in an effort to live a longer and healthier life.

Nominations can be submitted by friends, co-workers or relatives. Individuals can also choose to nominate themselves.

Nominations can be made online or or a hard copy can be requested by calling (315) 580-3960.

Nominations are due by Friday, January 31st.

The winner will be recognized at America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk closing ceremony on March 7th at Utica College.