Notre Dame Utica Planning In-School Reopening This Fall

Administrators at Notre Dame Elementary and at the Jr/Sr High School are planning to have students return to the classroom this fall.

In a letter to the Notre Dame community, Board of Trustees Chairman Vincent Gilroy says the health and safety of students and faculty is at the forefront of of the planning process. ND has put together specialized work groups including school leaders, registered nurses and doctors, school officials said.

''With careful and informed planing, we will be working throughout the summer to prepare for our students' safe return to the physical classroom in some fashion. Please be assured throughout this entire process and beyond, we will continue to take our cues from county and state officials, as well as the Diocese, and will pivot to alternative plans if necessary. As always, safety will continue to be our top priority,'' Gilroy's letter read.

Over the summer months, the specialized work groups will put together procedures and guidelines to facilitate a return to classrooms for the 2020-21 school year.

A press release from the district also says additional work groups have been formed to focus on things like academic preparedness and campus life. The release also thanked parents for their efforts to assist in distance learning.

