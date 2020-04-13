NY Mills Man Arrested Following Incident At Walmart

New Hartford Police

A New York Mills man is facing charges following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

New Hartford Police say 28-year old Jose Burgos failed to scan several items at a self-checkout counter.

As officers tried to arrest Burgos, a struggle ensued and an officer suffered a knee injury.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Burgos was charged with assault, resisting arrest and petty larceny.

He was arraigned and sent to the Oneida County Jail on $2500.00 cash bail.