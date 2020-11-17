NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss To Hit The Road

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Sash Teddy Bear Toss will take place this year, albeit in a different format.

New York Sash is bringing the Teddy Bear Toss into the community with a mobile donation rink.

Teddy Bear Toss on The Road will be setting up at a handful of local businesses over the next few weeks, starting on Black Friday.

November 27th, 9am-1pm at Sangertown Square (outside PiNZ)

November 28th, 9am-1pm at Oneida County Public Market (inside train station)

November 29th-December 3 rd at New York Sash

at New York Sash December 4th, 8am-6pm at Babe’s at Harbor Point

New York Sash will be on site for supporters and fans to toss their bears into the net.

The Teddy Bear Toss, which has been held for the past 15 years at a Utica College hockey game, usually raises over 4,000 stuffed animals for local children.

The toy drive supports Toys for Tots and Operation Sunshine in partnership with Utica College Pioneers, Keeler in the Morning on WIBX and the Observer Dispatch with help from Valley Signs and Made In Utica.