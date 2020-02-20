The Utica College Pioneers men's hockey team is up to the No.3 spot in the latest USCHO.com Division III poll.

Up one spot from last week, Utica (19-2-2, 14-2-1 UCHC) enters the final weekend of the regular season riding a 14-game winning streak as they close out their regular schedule with two conference matchups. Friday they host struggling King's College (2-20-1, 1-14-1 UCHC) - currently last in the conference - followed by a meeting Saturday with the conference leader, Wilkes (18-5, 14-2 UCHC), also ranked nationally at number-13.

The showdown with Wilkes will decide the conference's regular season champion and the top-seed in the conference tournament, which begins next Tuesday (Feb. 25). The Pioneers defeated Wilkes 8-3 when the two schools met last month.