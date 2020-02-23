Utica College Men End Regular Season with 16th Straight Win

The red hot #3 Utica College men's hockey team rolled over 13th ranked Wilkes on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center to win their fourth straight conference title and seventh overall. It was the 16th straight win since the Pioneers lost back on December 6th, tying a program record with two previous Pioneer teams (2017-18 and 2012-13) for 21 total wins.

Utica came out early on Saturday and took a one-nothing lead two minutes into the first period when Regen Cavanagh scored the period's only goal. Utica would then score three more unanswered goals in the second and another in the third to cap off the 5-1 win.

The win gives Utica a bye as the top seed in the UCHC playoff semi-finals next weekend, February 28 and 29. Utica will host either Elmira, Nazareth or Neumann, whichever is the lowest seeded team to win in the first round. The semi-finals will be a two game series played at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday and Sunday, both at 2 p.m.. Tickets go on sale Monday.