NY State To Invest $14 Million In Ithaca Airport Upgrades

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Ithaca's airport is in line for a $22 million overhaul, thanks in part to a $14 million investment by the state of New York.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the project Thursday during a visit to Ithaca.

The funds will pay for improved airport security, expanded concessions and ticket counters and new passenger amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi and additional electrical charging stations. Other parts of the work include a new shelter for bus and hotel shuttle riders, a new federal customs facility and upgrades to heating, plumbing and fire safety technology.