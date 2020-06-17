NYS Thruway Closed Between Exits 31 and 30 Due to Crash

UPDATE 9:17am :: Accident cleared, traffic back to normal.

UPDATE (7:33am) :: Eastbound, all lanes are blocked between exit 30 and exit 31, due to a crash involving a tractor trailer. All eastbound traffic must exit at Utica Exit 31.

Accident reconstruction, State Police, Fire, and EMS are on, or headed to scene.

UPDATE (7:26am) :: The NYS Thruway says there are significant delays, and stop and go traffic on the eastbound thruway between Herkimer and Utica exits.

The New York State Thruway is currently closed between the Herkimer and Utica exits, due to a crash with an injury.

The NYS Thruway Authority is reporting the following:

Injury crash, all lanes blocked I-90

NYS Thruway eastbound at milepost 220.0 between exit 31 and exit 30, left lane blocked I-90

NYS Thruway westbound at milepost 220 between exit 30 and exit 31

Motorists should plan for extended delays. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.