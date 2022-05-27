A New York State police officer is being commended for his quick reflexes and even quicker feet in chasing down a car after realizing its driver was suffering a medical emergency.

The incident happened back on May 14th on Brighten Road in the town of Tonawanda, a town about 11 miles north of Buffalo. Officer Joe Cavalleri and other members of the police force were responding to reports of a vehicle that was driving erratically, had hit multiple other cars, and was not stopping for red lights. Police attempted to pull the car over, but the driver was unresponsive.

The dashcam footage, which was just recently released, shows two other patrol cars surrounding the slow-moving blue Suzuki, when suddenly out of nowhere, Officer Cavalleri comes sprinting into frame to chase the car on foot. He approaches the driver-side window and sees an elderly person who is apparently having a medical episode.

After attempting to get the driver's attention by banging on the window, Cavalleri is able to open the driver's door and jump into the car, stopping the vehicle by (presumably) putting his foot the brake.

His fast action has helped earn Officer Cavalleri a new nickname amongst his fellow Tonawanda police officers: "Roadrunner."

Cavalleri's quick thinking is just another prime example of why New York State's law enforcement officials are some of the best in the country.

The medical status of the blue Suzuki's elderly driver who suffered the episode has not been made public, as of this writing.

