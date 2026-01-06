State DOT Holding Public Forum on Bridge Replacement in Town of Kirkland

The New York State Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more about an upcoming bridge and culvert replacement project in the Town of Kirkland.

NYSDOT will host a public information meeting on Friday, January 23, focusing on plans to replace the bridge over Oriskany Creek and a culvert located beneath State Route 12B. Both structures are within the Town of Kirkland in Oneida County and are part of the state’s ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade aging infrastructure.

The meeting will be held in an open-house format from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Town of Kirkland Town Hall, located at 3699 Route 12B in Clinton. Residents can stop in at any point during the two-hour window, review project materials, and speak directly with NYSDOT representatives.

According to the department, preliminary design plans will be on display, and staff members will be available to answer questions and discuss how the project may impact traffic, access, and the surrounding area during construction. Members of the public will also have an opportunity to provide feedback and submit comments as part of the planning process.

State transportation officials say public input is an important part of developing transportation projects and helps identify potential concerns early, before construction begins.

Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting but would like more information or wishes to submit written comments can contact NYSDOT Public Information Officer Heather Tehan at the department’s Utica office on Genesee Street or by calling 315-793-2447.

Requests for accommodations, including sign language interpreters or assisted listening systems, can also be made through NYSDOT in advance of the meeting.

