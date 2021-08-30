You Can Help Name A Snowplow At the New York State Fair

When you think about the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, what do you think of? I think of 25 cent milk, live music, and hot summertime weather. Do you ever think about winter, snow, and bad weather? Of course not...until now.

The Minnesota DOT did a similar contest and the winner was...Plowy McPlowFace. I think we can do better. In fact, I know we can. Here are a few of mine.

Here Some Ideas We Had For Names:

Darth Blader

Luke Snowwalker

Snowbe Wan Kenobi

Alright, enough of the Star Wars references.

Plow Bunyan

Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge When you enter the admission gate, you are greeted by a 19 foot Paul Bunyan statue. Good enough for them, then good enough for NYS.

Otto The Syracuse Snowplow

If you're going to have a snowplow naming contest at the New York State Fair, we can't forget about the Cuse and their mascot.

The Fast and the Flurriest

If you have ever driven to a Cuse basketball game on I-81, you know that this is the perfect name for a snowplow.

Those are ours, what's yours? PLEASE NO PLOWY MCPLOWFACE.

It's still summer time though, so while you're at the New York State Fair, check out these sand sculptures....

