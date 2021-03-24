A Utica man faces a very serious charge after he was allegedly caught with 24-pounds of marijuana on the New York State Thruway.

State Police say they stopped 20-year-old Roqun Caban on the I-87 portion of the highway in Newburgh, NY for a vehicle and traffic violation. But, State Police say after the Trooper spoke with Caban, probable cause to search the vehicle was established, and that's when the pot was found.

While New York State has decriminalized unlawful possession of marijuana for two ounces or less, the quantity of weed Caban was allegedly traveling with means he is facing a serious charge - Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the first degree. It's a Class C felony.

Police say Caban was taken to State Police headquarters in Newburgh where he was processed, then given an appearance ticket and released. He's going back to court early next month, police said.

