NYSUT Launches New COVID-19 Website

New York State United Teachers are launching a new website to help track coronavirus-related health and safety concerns in schools across the state.

The website includes a mapping tool that shows district-by-district information reported to NYSUT to help parents and community members easily identify the issues in their region.

“A consistent flow of information about the safety of our schools is critical for educators, students and families, and this website is designed to help us all stay vigilant as the school year rolls on,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “Though we know some districts are working closely with their staffs to put health and safety first, problems still exist around the state. By empowering educators and community members to report their concerns, it’s our hope that we can elevate the voices of those who otherwise may go unheard.”

The website is NYSUTCovidTracker.org.

.