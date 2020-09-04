NYSUT Wants Counties To Mandate Wearing Masks In Schools

In the absence of statewide action, New York State United Teachers are calling for county governments to mandate that masks be worn at all times indoors during the school day.

The Orange County Health Commissioner recently issued a public health order requiring masks be worn in school settings throughout the county.

“While some school districts are doing the right thing and requiring masks at all times, we still are seeing others who refuse to take this basic step to protect the health of students, staff and families,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “

Last week, NYSUT sent a letter to state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, imploring the department to make the wearing of masks at all times indoors during the school day mandatory.