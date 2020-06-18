99 Percent Of School Budgets Approved Statewide

99 percent of school district budgets were approved across the state this week.

That’s according to an analysis by New York State United Teachers.

NYSUT reviewed 388 school budget votes and found that 383 passed and just five were defeated.

“Even in challenging times, voters resoundingly made clear that funding public schools at the local level is a top priority,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “Especially in times of crisis, public schools serve as cornerstones of our communities, providing not just an education but also meals, mental health services and other critical services. Students need our support, and voters overwhelmingly delivered.”

A 99 percent approval rate follows a trend of strong support for public schools, with more than 95 percent of budgets being passed each year since 2013.

Voters also elected 20 NYSUT members to school board seats in districts across the state.