Are you obese? Do you know anyone obese here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and Herkimer areas of New York? You could be featured on a new health show.

On a CraigsList ad titled "Extremely Overweight / Obese Men & Women Need For New TV Show", producers are on the hunt for those overweight.

Are you having Major Health Issues because of your weight? Do You Have Cellulitis? Are You Going Blind? Are Your Organs Shutting Down? Do You Have Skin Issues That Won't Heal Because Of Your Weight?

The ad claims that a major cable network is looking for obese people to be featured on a new health show. The show will provide health and guidance to a better life for these individuals.

Please email us your story & photos to: R83Heath@gmail.com to be considered today!"

Again, we can't confirm what network, what doctor, or what show. But, if you'd like more information, you can find it on CraigsList.

Eyelash Extension Model Needed

If you're looking for another odd job from CraigsList, Lavish Lashes is currently seeking an eyelash extension model. Yes, someone who can show off the companies eyelashes. If you're eyelash game is strong, or maybe weak even, here's more info on the job:

Lavish Lashes is a world-renowned company that provides training in application of eyelash extensions. We need models to have eyelash extensions applied during the training.

This job has compensation of $25 check by mail and a light set of accent lashes. You can read more online from CraigsList here.