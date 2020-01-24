Utica Police Offering Safe Zone For E-Commerce Transactions

If you use the online services Letgo, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or something similar you now have a safe location to conduct your transaction.

Utica Police are offering a Safe Exchange Zone at the police department.

If you're looking for a secure location to exchange goods for other goods, goods for cash or even a child custody exchange between you and a partner you can use the lobby of the UPD.

The station is located at 413 Oriskany Street West and the Safe Exchange Zone is open 24/7. The location is under constant video surveillance.