Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Buffalo Bills Zubaz Pants [TWEET]

It's hard not to romanticize about the Buffalo Bills performance last night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Bills won 31-10 over the Rams in a game that should have seen the Bills score even more points. If it wasn't for the three Bills turnovers in the first half, it's not hard to imagine Buffalo scoring 45 points in last night's game.

The Bills dominated a Rams team who like them, have Super Bowl aspirations this season and did so on both offense and defense.

While the Bills have an already potent offense, there has been talk of them potentially adding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at some point this season.

Bills edge rusher and former teammate of OBJ, Von Miller, has been recruiting Beckham Jr. to the Bills through Instagram and this past week, OBJ tweeted that whoever won on Thursday night would be the team he signs with.

Most think that was a joke but it still raised eyebrows.

Towards the end of the Bills win, Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted that he was impressed by Bills Mafia, who invaded SoFi Stadium.

OBJ also responded to WKBW's Matt Bove on Twitter. Bove painted Zubaz pants on Beckham Jr., and OBJ said he wants a pair made specifically for him.

Beckham Jr. is still recovering from ACL surgery, which took place in February, so he likely wouldn't be ready until November or December.

I do believe he signs with the Rams or the Bills. They're really the only two teams who make sense and after last night, it appears the Rams need him more, but would Beckham Jr. want to come to the better team?

