OC Sheriff’s, MV Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Finding Wanted Man

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week.

Deputies are looking for 27-year-old Donte Hawkins of Utica on three bench warrants, each in Oneida County according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Karcic says, Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit/ United States Marshal’s Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force are attempting to locate and arrest Hawkins. Hawkins’s last know address was in the City of Utica

Back in March of 2021, Hawkins was arrested on charges that he allegedly attempted to steal gold necklaces at gunpoint from customers at the New Hartford Walmart.

In April 2022, Hawkins failed to show up in Oneida County Court for the purpose of sentencing.

Hawkins was also listed on the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, “2022 – TEN MOST WANTED”.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: Donte Hawkins

Black Male, 27 years of age

Height: 6’3 / Weight: Approx., 220 pounds

Black Hair/Brown Eyes

Warrant/Details

3 Bench Warrants

Court: Oneida County Court

Warrant#1: Bench Warrant – Attempted Robbery 2nd - D/F

Warrant#2: Bench Warrant – Forcible Touching – A/M

Warrant #3: Bench Warrant – Criminal Mischief – A/M

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Hawkins, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

