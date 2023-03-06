OCSO: New Hartford Man Pointed Gun At Undercover Investigator
A New Hartford man is being held in the county jail after allegedly pointing a gun at an undercover sheriff's investigator.
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says Jayden Angleton and the undercover investigator were traveling in separate vehicles on Burrstone Road in the city of Utica when Angleton pointed the weapon at him. The investigator then followed Angleton's vehicle and initiated a traffic stop soon after.
Officials say the 21-year-old suspect tossed his gun out the window before being pulled over, and the weapon was ultimately recovered a short distance from the vehicle.
Angleton did not have a New York State Pistol Permit for the 10mm glock handgun, Maciol said. He's now facing felony level charges of criminal possession of a firearm in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm. Angleton hit with an additional misdemeanor charge of menacing and is being held in the Oneida County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
