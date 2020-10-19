The deadline is fast approaching to apply for an upcoming civil service exam to be an Oneida County Corrections Officer.

The exam is set for December 5th, 2020, however, applications to take the exam must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. on November 6. There is a $25 fee in order to take the test.

Eligible applicants must:

a resident of Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Oswego or Otsego counties for at least one month prior to being appointed to the Sheriff's office

have a high school diploma or high school equivalency

valid NYS driver's license

be at least 18 years old

pass a thorough background check

Starting salary for the position is $35,862. Officials say the pay quickly jumps to $42,191 upon completion of corrections training, or after completing six months of employment in the bargaining unit.

