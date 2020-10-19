Deadline Approaching for Oneida County Sheriff’s Corrections Officers
The deadline is fast approaching to apply for an upcoming civil service exam to be an Oneida County Corrections Officer.
The exam is set for December 5th, 2020, however, applications to take the exam must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. on November 6. There is a $25 fee in order to take the test.
Eligible applicants must:
- a resident of Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Oswego or Otsego counties for at least one month prior to being appointed to the Sheriff's office
- have a high school diploma or high school equivalency
- valid NYS driver's license
- be at least 18 years old
- pass a thorough background check
Starting salary for the position is $35,862. Officials say the pay quickly jumps to $42,191 upon completion of corrections training, or after completing six months of employment in the bargaining unit.
