Woodgate Man Arrested On Burglary Charge

A Woodgate man has been arrested for burglary.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Michael Odonnell of Woodgate allegedly entered a home on White Lake at about 1:30 AM on July 3, while the homeowners were asleep inside.

Deputies say Odonnell removed several items from the residence, but his image was captured by the video security camera at the home and he was later identified.

Odonnell was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony.

Odonnell was arraigned in CAP Court, where he was released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in Forestport Town Court on August 2.

An order of protection was issued by the court for Odonnell to stay away from the victim and his residence.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

DEADLINE APPROACHING FOR CIVIL SERVICE EXAM FOR SHERIFF'S DEPUTY

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says the sign-up period for the next civil service entrance exam to become a Sheriff’s Deputy is open now through Friday, July 29. The exam will be given on August 17. You can apply for the exam here.

