Two Injured in One-Car Crash on SR-315 in Marshall

Two people were hospitalized following a one-car crash in Marshall.

Emergency responders from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Deansboro Fire Department, and Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps (COCVAC) were called to the scene on State Route 315 at approximately 9:30pm on Friday, July 22, 2022.

According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, 30-year-old "Michael Dolly, of Herkimer was driving a 2017 Nissan sedan, traveling southbound on State Route 315, in the Town of Marshall, when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to strike a tree." Both Dolly and his passenger, 30-year-old Shelly Dunkin, were brought to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment of injuries that police say are non-life-threatening.

The investigation into what caused Dolly to lose control of the vehicle is continuing.

No other physical injuries were reported. At this time it is believed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Witnesses, those in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And Sets